Today’s Scripture

“One person gives freely, yet gains even more; another withholds unduly, but comes to poverty”

(Proverbs 11:24, NIV)

Give More, Have More

In the natural, it doesn’t make sense that you will have more if you give more. But God’s kingdom operates on the principle of sowing and reaping. This is one of the first things He established with Adam and Eve in the book of Genesis. He said, “As long as the earth remains, there will be seedtime and harvest.”

We have to realize that everything we need in this life has been given to us in seed form. We set the blessing of God into motion in our lives when we plant those seeds and give what we have. Galatians tells us that whatever we sow, we will reap. Seeds produce after their own kind. If you sow apple seeds, you reap apple trees. If you sow kindness and blessing, you reap kindness and blessing in the future. If you sow financial seeds, you’ll reap a financial harvest.

Today, no matter what you need, you have it in seed form. Ask the Holy Spirit to show you how to plant and water that seed. Trust Him because He is faithful to His Word. Know that when you give, it will come back to you in greater measure. When you give more, you have more. So sow a seed and watch what God will do!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your Word which is truth that sets me free! Today, I choose to sow good seeds so I can reap a good harvest. Guide my thoughts today. Direct my path. Use me for Your glory in Jesus’ name. Amen”