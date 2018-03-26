Chipolopolo star Chisamba Lungu has been released from police detention after he was picked up for threatening to shoot a fellow reveler at a named hotel in Kitwe on Friday night following a confrontation with Jerabos.
Lungu, who plays for FAZ Super Division side Ndola Buildcon, is reported to have produced a pistol after being attacked by Jerabos who allegedly stole a wallet from him.
The former Russia based midfielder was released from Kitwe Central Police Station on bond on Saturday.
Police have told the 2012 Africa Cup winning Zambia star to produce a gun license as he faces prosecution.
“Having a gun licence is not a passport to threaten people with it. He will appear in court unless the complainant withdraws the case,” sources close to the case said.
And Chisamba’s friend who witnessed the incident say the footballer was forced to remove a pistol after Jerabos attacked him and stole his wallet which had a driver’s license and money.
“The Jerabo guys started insulting Chisamba telling him that he was finished. Later as Chisamba went to the car park they followed him and searched him before getting his wallet from the pocket.”
“The Jerabos ran away with the wallet which had a drivers licence and over $500 plus K800.That’s when he removed a gun from the car,” the friend narrated.
well done Chisamba
There is nothing like Jerabos, these are thugs(thieves)
PF please stop selling guns for God’s sake.
We grew up in gun free society, we used even to laugh at the P.Force for not having bullets, like fire trucks shows up with empty trucks.
I m always at the drinking place. Wont be going there anymore
@Ty2, you scared of Chisamba, just go give him his wallet.
Leave the young man alonr
so, is the complainant one of the jerabos? The arrest the complainant too
The fact that he was threatened and money stolen (wallet).He was defending himself. If didn’t have a gun. Those people would have hurt him. That he didn’t shoot then it was’t excessive force. But the gun saved it purpose by scaring the hell of those thugs. However, we can only its a licensed gun. Not those illegal Russian guns obtained from the lawlessness Russian Crimea. Otherwise, pali namulandu apa.
The fact that he was threatened and money stolen (wallet).He was defending himself. If he didn’t have a gun. Those people would have hurt him. The fact that he didn’t shoot anyone, it was’t excessive force. But the gun saved its purpose by scaring the hell out of those thugs. However, we can only hope its a licensed gun. Not those illegal Russian Crimean firearms. Otherwise, palibe namulandu apa.
And the story does not mention whether the complainant has been arrested as a suspected robber.. ZP whats going on?
The cops are in the Jerabos pockets.
If indeed he was robbed why is the complainant at large?I smell a rat
Jerabos don’t steal wallets
Musiyeni, this guy was threatened by Thugs who have been empowered by the current Cadre mentality of believing they are above the law.
We know.of some high government “advisor” who released a firearm in public, threatening to shoot a citizen, & is.still walking free, & has gone on to assault female Police officers, & has a brother who actually punches Police officers.