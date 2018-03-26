Chipolopolo star Chisamba Lungu has been released from police detention after he was picked up for threatening to shoot a fellow reveler at a named hotel in Kitwe on Friday night following a confrontation with Jerabos.

Lungu, who plays for FAZ Super Division side Ndola Buildcon, is reported to have produced a pistol after being attacked by Jerabos who allegedly stole a wallet from him.

The former Russia based midfielder was released from Kitwe Central Police Station on bond on Saturday.

Police have told the 2012 Africa Cup winning Zambia star to produce a gun license as he faces prosecution.

“Having a gun licence is not a passport to threaten people with it. He will appear in court unless the complainant withdraws the case,” sources close to the case said.

And Chisamba’s friend who witnessed the incident say the footballer was forced to remove a pistol after Jerabos attacked him and stole his wallet which had a driver’s license and money.

“The Jerabo guys started insulting Chisamba telling him that he was finished. Later as Chisamba went to the car park they followed him and searched him before getting his wallet from the pocket.”

“The Jerabos ran away with the wallet which had a drivers licence and over $500 plus K800.That’s when he removed a gun from the car,” the friend narrated.