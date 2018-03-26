Medical staff at Chilenje hospital allegedly withheld medical treatment for an accident victim on Saturday night.The man was injured after being hit by a drunken driver in Woodlands at around 22:00hrs.After noticing the barely conscious man was still breathing,four people who happened to be at the scene of the accident

decided to take him to Chilenje hospital.

Upon arrival medical staff allegedly refused to help remove the patient from the vehicle. The good Samaritans then removed the patient and took him into the hospital.However,medical staff further refused to administer treatment because the accident victim did not have a police report. The good Samaritans then decided to go and get a police report and upon returning with it found that the injured man was still laying in reception unattended to.

Below is the account of the incident posted to Zambian Watch

I work for Pick and Pay Zambia. As we were dropped from work yesterday, around 22:50, we came across an accident where a drunken driver hit a car that was being pushed buy two guys in Woodlands, near St John’s clinic. We were the 4 of us including the driver of the bus.

We noticed that the man who got hit was still breathing and we decided to give a helping hand by taking him to the nearest hospital.

We took him to Chilenje clinic which is now a hospital but the treatment we received from the doctors on duty, you won’t believe it. Firstly, they refused to help us remove the man from the bus to take him inside the hospital and when we did, we where told that they were not going to start treatment on him unless, we provide a police report.

Moreover, we had no idea who the man was, but we decided to go to the police. When we got back the man was still by the reception and was not attended to.

Trying to reason with them, they became very rude and started telling us that we should have taken him to the police first instead of the hospital.

Please post this for me so that people can see how these people treat patients. I was deeply hurt by this.

What to Do If You’re First on the Scene of An Accident

Many first aid authorities use the initialism DR.ABC to help people remember the process that those first on the scene should go through. The five steps are Danger, Response, Airway, Breathing and Circulation. Whether you’re wondering what to do when someone is knocked unconscious, or what to do after an accident involving a vehicle, much of the following will help you have a positive impact on the situation.

Step 1: Identify and Mitigate Potential Dangers

The hazard involved in the accident is potentially still a danger to the casualty, other people, and you as a first responder. As a result, it’s imperative that you ensure the area is safe before you take any further steps, or begin giving aid to the casualty. Use your own judgement and common sense to make the area safe. If you’re attending a road traffic incident, then this may mean attempting to block traffic, or if a machine is involved you should switch it off.

Step 2: Call for Help

Accidents are far easier to deal with, and are more likely to result in a positive outcome, if you are not alone in dealing with them. If appropriate, shout for help in order to have other people arrive on the scene to help you with clearing obstructions or giving first aid to other casualties. However, you should not leave the scene to get help until you have determined the condition of any casualties.

Step 3: Check for a Response

Your priority is now to deal with the casualty, and the first step in this process is to establish the severity of their condition. Check to see if they are responsive by firstly talking to them loudly and clearly, to see if you receive a reply. If you do not, then you can carefully shake their shoulders, or give their earlobe a short pinch. If you suspect a severe bodily injury, then an earlobe pinch is the safest option.

Should you fail to receive a response at this point, you should move onto step 4. If there are multiple casualties, any that are unresponsive must take priority.

Step 4: Check the Casualty’s Airway

Ensuring the airway is open and clear is the first step in keeping the casualty in the most stable condition possible.

If the casualty is responsive, then help them to clear their own airway if necessary. If the casualty has been determined to be unresponsive, then you will need to manually place them into a position that ensures the airway is open. In an unresponsive adult:

Gently place your hand on the casualty’s forehead, and tilt the head backwards, which will help to open the mouth

Using two fingers of your other hand, lift the chin to help create an unobstructed airway

Note: If you suspect that the casualty has a spinal injury, then you should avoid tilting their head back. Instead, you should use the jaw thrust method, whereby you use two hands to carefully lift their jaw.

If there is something obstructing the airway, use your index and middle finger to clear the airway.

Step 5: Check the Casualty’s Breathing

Once you have established that the casualty has an unobstructed airway, you need to determine if they are breathing normally. This can be done through several means:

Listen to their chest and mouth to see if you can hear the casualty breathing

Watch to see if the chest rises and falls normally

Feel for breaths being taken by placing your cheek beside the casualty’s mouth

If the casualty is not breathing you should then begin giving chest compressions and, if confident, rescue breaths.Click here for a step by step guide for CPR

Step 5: Check the Casualty’s Circulation

The final step in the primary survey is to identify any major bleeding. If there are extensive wounds, try to control the bleeding using pressure to the area using a cloth. Press down with your palms rather than your finger tips.If a limb is wounded, then raising it above heart level will help to reduce the flow of blood. If you can stop the bleeding at the scene of an accident, you can also help prevent the casualty from going into shock.

Once you’ve made efforts to control the bleeding, you or another person on the scene must then immediately seek medical assistance.