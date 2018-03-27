Government says it is constructing new general hospitals that will offer mental health services to address the mental cases in the country.

Ministry of Health Director of Policy and Planning Maximillian Bweupe says the construction works for the general hospitals with mental health facilities have started in all parts of the country.

Dr. Bweupe said that the Ministry is also training professionals like psychiatrics, clinical officers as well nurses that will be specialized in handling people with mental health problems.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, Dr. Bweupe said that mental health services are at the moment limited to provincial hospitals around the country.

Dr Bweupe disclosed that the Infrastructure being constructed makes it possible to cater for mental health people to be attended to.

However DR. Bweupe said that the Ministry is looking forward to amending the mental health act which is the governing act for providing mental health services to the mental health patients.

DR Bweupe said apart from the centralized Chainama Hills Mental Hospital, government has extended mental health services to all provincial hospitals.