The Zambia Medical Association has bemoaned the huge crowds that visit patients at UTH during visiting hours.

Association General Secretary Francis Mupeta observed that visiting hour at the biggest hospital become a nightmare.

Dr Mupeta said said the crowds are only comparable to a market.

“This is normal to most of us but what we don’t realise is that the hospital is a highly Infectious area,” Dr Mupeta said.

“UTH is our hospital and crowds like this put direct stress to patients, staff and infrastructure. We can visit but not the whole church gathering on one bed,” he advised.

Dr Mupeta stressed that the public should adhere to instructions of two visitors per patient.