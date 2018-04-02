The Zambia Medical Association has bemoaned the huge crowds that visit patients at UTH during visiting hours.
Association General Secretary Francis Mupeta observed that visiting hour at the biggest hospital become a nightmare.
Dr Mupeta said said the crowds are only comparable to a market.
“This is normal to most of us but what we don’t realise is that the hospital is a highly Infectious area,” Dr Mupeta said.
“UTH is our hospital and crowds like this put direct stress to patients, staff and infrastructure. We can visit but not the whole church gathering on one bed,” he advised.
Dr Mupeta stressed that the public should adhere to instructions of two visitors per patient.
Dr.Mupeta, Is this the duty of ZMA or Hospital Management? Why are that organizations under pf govt. have stopped reasoning in a professional manner and have to wait for instructions from Kaizer Zulu or Bowman Lusambo? UTH management needs to come up with ways to stem this overcrowding during visiting hours e.g Introduce visitors cards to be issued at the entrance of each ward and limit this to two visitors at a time for 5 minutes if there are many visitors.
There are several reasons for the high numbers of visitors at our public hospitals. One I am aware of is that that there is little or total lack of nursing care for patients from hospital staff. Naturally relatives or other care givers try to fill the gap and it is not surprising that nearly all duties are done by these people while hospital staff just deliver prescriptions and endless appointments.
So relatives literally lodge at hospitals to do work that medical people are paid to do …
Dr is right, am scared in hospitals. And that smell of detal? But:
Culture of UKUPEMPULA abalwele. It’s like if you don’t visit the sick, then you hate them.
UKUPEMPULA is also an economic effect on house holds, because visitors have to buy expensive food for their patients like APPLES and Fanta, Suprising enough at UTH now you smell pizza for show off.
You see so many civil servants at visiting hours in tuma tie, taking pictures of their patients.
Enough…. I got to work.
This is sound advice by Dr Mupeta. You are dealing here with a cultural issue as well. In fact before I even read this story I was thinking to myself that the way to slowly change culture is for the medical school to be conducting well-publicized public lectures on medical micro-biology so that the public gets to know how microscopic forms of life affect humans. Dr Mupeta knows it but the public do not. The university and the community theme needs to be looked at afresh.
One more thing. UTH is like death hospital. If you referred to UTH, family start interrogating whom you owe money.
People go not to only visit, but to say “goodbye” to their beloved.
95% in villages send patients with a crew who are able to bring back body. This have to change.
Increase the frequency of visitation time , say 5 times a day instead of 2. Treatment time is usually less than an hour in most of these govt hospitals .So, instead of opening the gates at once, try opening them at intervals of 5, I don’t think they d any disruption to the staff.
If we reduce the number of patients then the number of visitors will automatically go down. Only way to reduce patient numbers is by making our population more healthy.
Someone is giving constructive advice, but as usual Zambians are nonconstructive aimless talkers. Do not wait for government to tell you everything. Our culture and mannerism needs evolution, we are not in the stone age.
…My appetite has gone having ready the article above …we have traditions and norms , that fuse in fabric of our sovereignty… recall the building of UTH …People ,` hospital . … innovation should be appropriate … Mr , Dr President , rescind…. your honorable thought… DR Muyangna.
Great comment by Dr Mupeta! Those large crowds bring food and money to buy medication and lab tests as they don’t have health insurance.