A grade 10 pupil of Moses Luneta Secondary school in Chavuma district of North Western Province has died after excessively drinking a local brew commonly known as Kachasu.

The deceased identified as Harold Chinyama Kasoka is said to have drunk Kachasu for two days without eating any food.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila confirmed the incident to Zambia News and Information Services today.

Mr Namachila said the incident occurred over the long weekend and that the boy died on the way to the hospital.

He said the body has since been buried and that police suspect no foul play.