We wish provide clarity on the reported article which appeared on Lusaka times captioned as

ActionAid Zambia spends over K750, 000 on eight boreholes in Nalolo

The article made reference to ActionAid Zambia Country Director Nalucha Ziba during the handover ceremony of boreholes in Nalolo District. We wish to clarify that ActionAid Zambia in partnership with Nalolo District Council has planned to drill over 15 boreholes in total in the District over the three year period of the project with 8 boreholes which have been referred to in the article being drilled in the year 2017. The amount of money quoted in the article is therefore not a true reflection of the money spent on 8 boreholes which were handed over.

The correct amount for the 8 boreholes launched on 28th March, 2018 in Nalolo District was ZMW 204,000 (ZMW 25,500 per borehole). These figures can be confirmed with the Local Contractor; Luena Water Wells and the District Council which oversees implementation and local procurement who have been part of the monitoring process.

We wish to put it on record that our approach towards service delivery is to demonstrate alternatives to government and other service providers so as to ensure progressive resource use that benefit the intended beneficiaries. We have demonstrated alternatives to government by building schools,

pupils’ dormitories and clean and safe water points. This is aimed at providing evidence to government that we can achieve a lot with the available limited resources if accountability is upheld in the process of service delivery. This approach is founded on the principle of Value for Money

and this demonstration is one of the many endeavours the organization has embarked on to use service delivery as a vehicle for promoting accountability in public resource management.

ActionAid Zambia’s position in terms cost efficiency and effectiveness remains untainted and we will continue to promote accountability to ensure progressive resource allocation and utilization as it is at the centre of public resource management for improved public service delivery. It is

important to note here that our motivation and driving force is that, it is an inherent right for every human being, especially women and children to have access to clean and safe water as it plays a vital role in our daily activities.

It is our sincere hope this clarification will help set the record straight and that our office is open for further engagement on the matter.

Issued By: Nalucha Nganga Ziba

ActionAid Zambia Country Director