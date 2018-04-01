ActionAid Zambia has spent over K750,000 on eight boreholes in Nalolo East and West banks in a bid to improve people’s access to safe drinking water.

Speaking at a handover ceremony of one of the water facilities at Kataba village in Nalolo yesterday, ActionAid Country Director, Nalusha Ziba revealed that ActionAid through the support of Danish Television Network (DTV) had embarked on a water project aimed improving women’s access to water in the district.

Ms. Ziba said in its new global strategy themed “Action for Global Justice” ActionAid is further going to address the inequalities and injustices that have continued to perpetuate poverty in the rural communities in Zambia.

She said her organization’s desire in Zambia was to build a just society for all regardless of their socio-economic status.

ActionAid is undertaking similar projects in other provinces in the country namely Eastern, Copperbelt, Northern and Muchinga.

And Provincial Permanent Secretary, Sibanze Muchoba thanked ActionAid Zambia for its continued support towards Zambia’s social sector.

Mr. Simuchoba said Government was aware of the unwavering support it was receiving from ActionAid in the education, health and water and sanitation sectors in the country.

In a speech read on his behalf by Principal Accountant Minyoi Mooka, Mr. Simuchoba said the provision of water facilities in Nalolo will greatly improve people’s lives in the area.

And speaking on behalf of the Kataba community, Area Councilor, Mwendoi Pumulo paid growing tribute to ActionAid for the gesture.

Ms. Pumulo said the boreholes will go a long way in reducing the difficulties people have faced in accessing water in the area.