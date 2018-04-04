Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced the lifting of the ban on the importation of ready to eat foods from South Africa following the outbreak of listeriosis in that country.

Dr Chilufya stated that following the outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa, Government came up with several interventions and guided by the Food and Drugs Act and the Public Health, imposed a ban on the importation of risky goods from South Africa.

He stated that investigations have revealed no presence of listeria Monocytogenes in the sampled foods and hence the decision by government to lift the ban.

“We therefore have decided to lift the ban on the importation of foods from South Africa with the exception of the risky foods from Enterprise Food Ltd and Rainbow Enterprises Company.”

Dr Chilufya however said that in the meantime, disease surveillance would be escalated to ensure that good safety was guaranteed for Zambians.