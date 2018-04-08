The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has completed the purchase of 90 percent shares in Zambeef’s Zampalm.
Below is full Zambeef statement
Zambeef the fully integrated cold chain foods business with operations in Zambia, Nigeria and Ghana, is pleased to provide an update on the Zampalm transaction.
As was announced on 6 September 2017, Zambeef entered into a Share Sale Agreement, a Shareholders’ Agreement and a Management Agreement (together, the “Agreements”) with the
Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia Limited (“IDC”) for the sale of 90 per cent. of Zambeef’s shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zampalm Limited (“Zampalm”) to IDC for a cash consideration of USD16 million (the “Consideration”) (the “Transaction”).
We are pleased to advise that all the conditions precedent to the Transaction were completed on 6 April 2018 and Zambeef has received the cash consideration of USD16 million. Zambeef is entitled to up to a further USD2 million in cash consideration, subject to certain performance milestones being achieved by Zampalm over the three years from 2018 to 2020. The Transaction is expected to result in the Group reporting a loss on disposal of a discontinued activity of circa USD 2.3 million.
The Transaction is aligned with the Group’s strategy of focusing on its core business of the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products, cropping and stock feed. The sale proceeds will be used to further pay down the Group’s debt and thus reduce gearing and interest costs.
Where are the locals. 16 M. 50% should go to the owners of the land
This is a corrupt transaction which will come to haunt President Lungu and his IDC. Apart from the US$16 million cash paid for Zampalm, IDC will have to spend atleast another US$25 million on operations and reinvestment. Its surprising that Zambeef a private sector company can opt out of Zampalm whilst IDC a parastatal firm can buy 90% of the company and think they will manage it better than Zambeef. President Lungu should know that recreating parastatals will only drain his cash strapped Government and will not in any way instill confidence in his Governance. Other parastatals under IDC include NCZ, Times of Zambia, Zesco, Mulungushi textiles and others which are still struggling. Anyway time will tell
I think IDC has become a conduit for corruption. Carl Irwin regretted buying Zampalm from Diego Cassili as it drained Zambeef of millions of dollars without ever generating any profits. NAPSA who are invested in Zambeef refused to separately co-invest with IDC in the Zampalm project. CDC refused to invest in Zambeef unless Zampalm was disposed off. Now IDC against all advise from DFIs, experts and Palm oil investors across the world has purchased Zampalm for $16 million cash. Can IDC please tell the nation when they expect the payback of $16 million and how much they intend to invest to bring Zampalm to profitability. IDC should also tell us the source of the $16 million which they are paying as cash to Zambeef when other parastatals are left