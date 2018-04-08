The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has completed the purchase of 90 percent shares in Zambeef’s Zampalm.

The transaction was for a cash consideration of US$16 million.

“We are pleased to advise that all the conditions precedent to the Transaction were completed on 6 April 2018 and Zambeef has received the cash consideration of USD16 million,” a statement from Zambeef read.

It said Zambeef is entitled to up to a further USD 2 million in cash consideration, subject to certain performance milestones being achieved by Zampalm over the three years from 2018 to 2020.

The firm said the transaction is expected to result in the Group reporting a loss on disposal of a discontinued activity of circa USD 2.3 million.

“The Transaction is aligned with the Group’s strategy of focusing on its core business of the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products, cropping and stock feed.”

It said the sale proceeds will be used to further pay down the Group’s debt and thus reduce gearing and interest costs.

Below is full Zambeef statement

Zambeef the fully integrated cold chain foods business with operations in Zambia, Nigeria and Ghana, is pleased to provide an update on the Zampalm transaction.

As was announced on 6 September 2017, Zambeef entered into a Share Sale Agreement, a Shareholders’ Agreement and a Management Agreement (together, the “Agreements”) with the

Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia Limited (“IDC”) for the sale of 90 per cent. of Zambeef’s shareholding in its wholly owned subsidiary, Zampalm Limited (“Zampalm”) to IDC for a cash consideration of USD16 million (the “Consideration”) (the “Transaction”).

We are pleased to advise that all the conditions precedent to the Transaction were completed on 6 April 2018 and Zambeef has received the cash consideration of USD16 million. Zambeef is entitled to up to a further USD2 million in cash consideration, subject to certain performance milestones being achieved by Zampalm over the three years from 2018 to 2020. The Transaction is expected to result in the Group reporting a loss on disposal of a discontinued activity of circa USD 2.3 million.

The Transaction is aligned with the Group’s strategy of focusing on its core business of the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products, cropping and stock feed. The sale proceeds will be used to further pay down the Group’s debt and thus reduce gearing and interest costs.