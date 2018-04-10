Tenant Chembo has been appointed Buildcon head coach but the winless and bottom placed side is very vague on who his substantive assistants will be.

Chembo, who dumped Zesco United on Sunday after seven years with the defending FAZ Super Division champions, has been handed a one year deal by the Ndola upstarts.

But Chembo starts his tenure on Wednesday with a big away date to Nkana without any concrete assistants after his predecessor Gugulielmo Arena left with his backroom staff while John Lungu was released at the start of the campaign.

“The team has several coaches there is the goalkeeper coach, we have got someone acting as a technical advisor,” Buildcon president Moses Mubanga said.

“They are a couple of other people who might come in the interim to try and support the coach. For tomorrows match obviously.

“We are not in a hurry, we don’t want to fill in the gaps for the purpose of doing it, and we just want to ensure we bring quality to the team.

“So (for now), we have engaged the coach in line with what you (the media) are talking about and we should be able to chart the way forward.”

Chembo’s first task is to guide them from the mire of last place on the FAZ Super Division table where they sit of zero points after losing their opening three games of the season and scoring just one goal and conceding five.

However, they face a wounded Nkana away who have lost their last two games.

Both of Nkana’s defeats where at home against Power Dynamos and Zesco United where they lost 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

The defeat at the hands of Zesco was engineered by Chembo and the new man will be hoping the football gods will be in his favour again on Wednesday despite uncertainty over his assistants.

Chembo has been with the six-time champions since 2012 and served as interim coach three times.

He finish 2nd in 2013 and 2016 when he also won the Barclays cup before lifting the league title in 2017; and in March guided Zesco to the 2018 CAF Champions League group stage, all as caretaker.