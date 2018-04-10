ZESCO United Football Club has announced the appointment of George Lwandamina as the club’s new Head Coach.

Lwandamina popularly known as Chicken George takes over from Tenant Chembo who resigned as Interim Coach on Sunday, 8 April 2018.

Lwandamina is a highly-accomplished coach whose coaching career spans national and international stints.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Head Coach of Young Africans in Tanzania.

He also served as Zambia National Team Assistant Coach under Herve Renard from 2008 to 2010.

Lwandamina also led the Zambia National Team Under-20 team to the 2007 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Canada where the team reached the last 16.

He also led the Zambia National Team Under-20 to Cosafa victory in 2003 including two runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2006.

At club level, he led Green Buffaloes to runners-up finishes in 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2007.

He served as Head Coach for ZESCO United FC from 2014 to 2017.

During the 2017 season, he also doubled as Head Coach for the senior Zambia National team.

Lwandamina won two league titles and the Barclays Cup for ZESCO FC.

He also won the Barclays Cup with Red Arrows in 2013.

George, is a league winner with Young Africans in their previous season.

His other previous appointments include Kabwe Warriors, Nchanga Rangers where he was technical director from 2000 to 2001, and Mufulira Wanderers where he won two league titles as Ashios Melu’s assistant in 1995 and 1996.

“We have no doubt that with his credentials, he will bring on board exceptional performance and help us conquer African football and that he will continue with the winning culture and unite everyone connected with ZESCO United, from the players to the supporters,” says ZESCO United Club Secretary Richard Mulenga.

“On behalf of the Executive committee, I wish to congratulate Mr. George Lwandamina on this appointment and I thank everyone at the Club and the supporters for their patience,” he said.