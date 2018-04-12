Indian First Lady, Savita Kovind who made a donation of K10000 when she visited Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in the company of first Lady Esther Lungu.

The Indian first Lady said said she is impressed with the school.

And First Lady Esther Lungu said children with special needs need to be shown care and love like any other children in society.

The First Lady noted that children with special needs also have the right to proper education and social life.

The First Lady said she has the passion to see that children with special needs are appreciated hence, she is happy to see that schools such as ZAMISE have taken up such responsibility.

Earlier, ZAMISE Principle Grace Mulenga indicated that the school is committed to empowering children with special needs with quality education to enable them lead independent lives.