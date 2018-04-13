• Party Conference that elected Felix Mutati illegal

• Mutati, Nakacinda were expelled and could not therefore convene a legal conference

• the expulsion of Mutati as a member of the MMD has been confirmed upto the Supreme

BACKGROUND

On May 22nd 2016, Felix Mutati held a party conference that made him go through unopposed to become the new MMD President at the Party Convention held at Mulungushi University in Kabwe.

Mutati challenged former party President Nevers Mumba who they claimed did not even show up at the convention despite being invited to the event.

Eastern Province Chairperson Jacob Mwanza moved a motion to dissolve the NEC and revoke all suspensions as well as expulsions which was seconded by North Western Chairperson.

Mwanza also proposed that the election of the party President be done simultaneously with the election of NEC members which was also seconded.

Over 1700 delegates from all the ten provinces are attending the convention.

Following the holding of an emergence party conference and the consequent election of Felix Mutati as new party leader, MMD President Nevers Mumba sought protection from the Lusaka High Court.

He filed a case in the Lusaka High Court stating that the Conference was held without following due process and regard to the party constitution.

He sought a declaratory order that the conference that elected Mutati was illegal especially that Mutati and others were earlier expelled and the expulsions confirmed upto the Supreme Court.

The Mutati group appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the lower court and condemned Mutati to cost.

The Felix Mutati were advised( not mandatory) that this matter should best be resolved by the party itself(meaning they can hold a fair conference where all parties are allowed to participate) or on issues of party constitution can be referred to the Constitution Court whose jurisdiction is constitutional matter.

Interpretation

The conference that elected Mutati as party Leader was illegal

The status quo moves to the prior position( where Nevers Mumba was MMD President)

In August 2017, the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by Felix Mutati and three others to stay proceedings in a case where their membership of the former ruling party MMD was being challenged.

Mutati, Raphael Nakacinda, Mwansa Mbulakulima and George Kangwa appealed to the Court of Appeal against Lusaka High Court judge Mwiinde Siavwapa’s refusal to stay proceedings in the case where acting MMD national secretary Winnie Zaloumis challenged their membership following their election at a disputed convention that purported to oust Nevers Mumba from the party’s leadership.