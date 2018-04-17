CAF has announced that all CAF Champions League group stage weekend matches will only be played on Friday’s and Saturday’s.

In a statement, CAF also stated that all CAF Confederation Cup weekend group stage matches will be played on Sunday’s.

CAF has also designated Tuesday for CAF Champions League midweek group stage matches while Wednesday will be reserved for CAF Confederation Cup dates.

However, CAF general secretary Amr Famy said exemptions will be made on technical or operational reasons for some fixtures.

“We strongly believe in having a unique identity for the club competitions and also creating a rendezvous for the fans, a major stakeholder to identify with the two competitions. It will also increase the number of matches broadcasted by the TV Rights Holders,” Famy said.

“There will be a few exceptions in some special cases since it is a novelty. However, we are hopeful it will mark a giant leap for our club competitions.”

CAF has also designated kickoff time slots for all group stage matches in both their club competitions.

Zesco are Zambia’s sole representatives in the group stages after qualifying to the league round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Zesco hosts Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland in their Group D opener on May 5 at 15h00 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

CAF INTERCLUB KICKOFF TIMES:

Total CAF Champions League fixtures:

Friday: 16.00 GMT (18h00 ZMT), 19.00 GMT (21h00ZMT)

Saturday: 13.00 GMT (15h00 ZMT), 16.00 GMT (18h00ZMT), 19.00 GMT (21h00 ZMT)

Tuesday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT

Total CAF Confederation Cup fixtures:

Sunday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT

Wednesday: 13.00 GMT, 16.00 GMT, 19.00 GMT