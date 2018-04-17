Ingredients

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

6 chicken thighs, chopped

2 large potatoes, cut into small cubes

2 tbsp mild curry paste

400g can of plum tomatoes with 100ml water , blended until smooth

200g fine green beans

150g pot natural yogurt (use full-fat to avoid curdling)

plain rice or naan bread, to serve

Sea salt and Pepper to taste

Method

Marinate the chicken with sea salt and pepper to taste.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and cook the onion and chicken together over a medium heat for 5 mins until the onion is soft.

Add the potatoes, curry paste and tomato mixture, bring to the boil, then cover and gently simmer for 15 mins. Add the beans and a splash of water and cook for 10-15 mins more until all the vegetables are tender and the chicken is cooked through. Remove from the heat and stir in the yogurt.

Serving

Serve hot with fluffy rice or couscous, and a side of naan bread. Enjoy.

