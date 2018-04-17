Zanaco battle the odds on Wednesday night in Morocco when they face Raja Casablanca in a 2018 CAF Confederation Cup last 32, last leg tie in Casablanca.

Mumamba Numba’s sides face the three-time African champions with the massive challenge of overturning a 2-0 home loss they sustained on April 7 in Lusaka.

A defeat or a draw in Casablanca will end Zanaco’s 2018 continental race after they were relegated from the 2018 CAF Champions League in March when Mbabane Swallows beat them 2-1 in Lusaka and 1-0 away in Swaziland in the pre-group stage.

“We have prepared well to face Raja Casablanca although we are 2-0 down,” Numba said.

“But we have come here to fight so that we can qualify to the group stage.

“We have seen Raja, we have played them in Zambia and we know their strengths and weakness.

“We have planned well and will just have to get on the pitch and try and get a positive result.”

Winner will advance to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage that kicks off on May 7.