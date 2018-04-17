Number one beckons for the champions Zesco United on Wednesday when they host Forest Rangers in a delayed 2018 FAZ Super Division Week 2 Ndola derby clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco head into the match in 2nd place and three points behind fellow unbeaten side Green Buffaloes after five and six games played on 13 and 16 points respectively.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions also return to action just four days after they ended ex-leaders Power Dynamos unbeaten start to the campaign whom they beat 2-1 at Levy and sent the latter tumbling to number 3 on 13 points.

But Zesco have endured a poor home record in the Ndola derby against Forest over the last four seasons losing three of their last four league meetings against their 9th placed archrivals.

Forest beat Zesco 1-0 last July but the six-time champions rebounded with a 2-1 away victory in the final leg last November en route to picking up the 2017 title.

The stage is also set for their strikers; Kobe Chipeta for Forest who has two goals, and Lazarus Kambole for Zesco who has three goals, to go head-to-head in this derby where form and affluence means very little and the pride of who will be king of Ndola is all that matters.