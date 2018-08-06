Zambia Youths Association in the Fight against Corruption (ZYAFAC ) says it is pleased with the peace pact sealed between the Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND).

The country’s two biggest political parties signed a memorandum of understanding to prevent any form of violence during elections with the recent mayoral and district chairpersons’ elections being relatively incident free being one of the indicators of the truce.

ZYAFAC Executive Director Maurice Malambo says the truce shows that Zambians have the moral “ wiring “ to put differences aside and reach a reconciliation.

Mr. Malambo says this gesture shows that although as a people can differ like all humans do, Zambians have the moral wiring of putting differences aside and reach reconciliation, a very rare quality of human character.

“ As an organization, we have always expressed concern in respect of the increasing political violence in the country. Therefore, the peaceful campaigns conducted by all political parties during the past by-elections held last week in different parts of the country, clearly engraves the fact that as a national can conduct violence free elections if we commit to archiving this record.

“ We therefore commend the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Lungu for providing leadership in the call to stop the violence, “ he said in a statement obtained by ZANIS, today.

He went on to state that his organisation has also commended the two political parties youth wings led by their leaders, Mr. Steven Kampyongo and his UPND counterpart Mr. Munji Habeenzu for taking practical steps towards realizing a notable reduction in political violence and follow up engagement made by both Chief Executives of the two political parties.

He stated that these moves led to peaceful campaigns conducted by all political parties during the past by-elections held in different parts

of the country which he said clearly demonstrates the peaceful nature of the citizens.

Mr. Malambo highlighted political violence as one of the major factors behind the high levels of voter apathy.

If the peaceful atmosphere exhibited during election campaigns continues, it will build public confidence and the levels of

voter apathy will be brought to a barest minimum.

ZYAFAC Executive Director has therefore urged youths from all political parties to stay away from blood thirsty political and civil society leaders.