Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has announced that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday be in Zambia for a working visit.

Ambassador Malanji said this in a statement today that this would be President Ramaphosa’s first visit to Zambia since he assumed office in February this year.

“I wish to inform the nation that his Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, will receive the President of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa on August 9, 2018 for a working visit in order to hold consultations. This marks the first visit to Zambia since His Excellency Ramaphosa assumed office in February, 2018,” Ambassador Malanji stated.

Ambassador Malanji stated that the visit by President Ramaphosa was significant as it would provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss regional peace and security issues.

“The nation may wish to note that this visit is significant as it will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss regional peace and security issues, as South Africa is the chair of SADC and Zambia will assume chair of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation, during the 38th SADC summit scheduled to be held in Namibia from August 17 to 18, 2018,” he stated.

Malanji stated that during the visit, the two Heads of State would witness the signing of an agreement to establish a Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries.