Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji has announced that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday be in Zambia for a working visit.
Ambassador Malanji said this in a statement today that this would be President Ramaphosa’s first visit to Zambia since he assumed office in February this year.
“I wish to inform the nation that his Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, will receive the President of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Cyril Ramaphosa on August 9, 2018 for a working visit in order to hold consultations. This marks the first visit to Zambia since His Excellency Ramaphosa assumed office in February, 2018,” Ambassador Malanji stated.
Ambassador Malanji stated that the visit by President Ramaphosa was significant as it would provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss regional peace and security issues.
“The nation may wish to note that this visit is significant as it will provide an opportunity for the two Heads of State to discuss regional peace and security issues, as South Africa is the chair of SADC and Zambia will assume chair of the SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security Cooperation, during the 38th SADC summit scheduled to be held in Namibia from August 17 to 18, 2018,” he stated.
Malanji stated that during the visit, the two Heads of State would witness the signing of an agreement to establish a Bi-National Commission (BNC) between the two countries.
Moise Katumbi Chapwe has large investments in RSA, he still has properties in Zambia. The two nation’s are his homes outside of Congo DR. In their consultations it’s important that the two leaders include the latest developments in the Congo DR. Kabila’s activities have potential to cause strife in Congo DR, any such eventuality will mostly affect Zambia and South Africa
Good. We welcom president Cyril
How come foreign presidents didn’t visit Zambia during MC Sata’s presidency ? Was is because Cobra didn’t have diplomacy in his bones as George W.Bush so unpleasantly found out?
I think CR is just coming to run away a little while from the heat on him in RSA too many things he needs to resolve …. but the usual is CORRUPTION! How is he going to reduce it considering his vice is one of the major suspects. Crumbling Municipalities that have caused widespread protests due to poor service delivery, Gautrain strikes, poor performing SOEs and Biggest headache ESKOM … eish! Maybe the may just offer each other some consolation
The problem with Lezy is that they always forget about backup plans, one becomes a visionless leader not forgetting that “with great power comes great responsibility” have never heard not once a good speech come out of lungu, the guy has completely failed he has no leadership qualities, what does he know on peace, poor zambians wake up