The Mongu Magistrate Court has convicted a Clerical Officer in the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to three years simple imprisonment for corrupt practices involving K1, 000.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Anti-Corruption Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono.

Mr. Moono said in this matter, Naomi Mutesi of Mongu district was arrested by the Commission this year and is charged with one count of corrupt practices by a Public Officer contrary to Section 19 sub section 1 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that Naomi Mutesi on April 28, 2016, being a public officer the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Provincial Administration in Mongu district solicited K1, 000 from a Mr. Mupo Simenda.

Mr Moono said this was cash gratification as an inducement to facilitate employment in the government of the Republic of Zambia, a matter or transaction which concerned the Provincial Administration Office.