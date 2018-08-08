Songstress Violet Kafula has died.

Aunty Violet as she was fondly called by her fans is considered by many followers of Zambian music as the Godmother of Zambian pop music.

Aunty Violet died Wednesday morning at around 03 Hours.

She is well known for her hit song “Imwe Mwebalume Bandi” kicked off her music career around the 70s after leaving her job at Mwaiseni Stores to join the Crossbones who later became Amayenge.

In one of her rare interviews, Aunty Violet told Zamrock.org that she enjoyed her time in music.

“I came up with ‘Mwebalume Bandi’ and in two weeks, it sold about 14 000 copies. Up to now, it’s still a hit. That’s what made me the first female artist in Zambia because there were no female musicians on the scene.”

The news of Aunty Violet’s death has gripped the local music industry.

James Chamanyazi said the death of Aunty Violet is saddening.

“It’s with this heavy heart that am relaying the sad news of the death of Aunty Violet Barbara Kafula the godmother of Zambian music and singer of ‘imwe mwebalume bandi’. She passed away this morning at about 03 Hours. MHSRIP,” Chamanyazi said.