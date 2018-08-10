Nchelenge District Commissioner(DC) Derrick Mwelwa has warned refugees at Mantapala Refugee Settlement against selling foodstuffs and other commodities given to the them by government and its cooperating partners .

Mr. Mwelwa sounded the warning after some refugees were caught trying to sell 25 kilogram bags of mealie meal, tents and empty containers.

The DC said his office will not tolerate such kind of behaviour saying any refugee who will be found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

He stated that it is worrying that refugees have resorted to selling foodstuffs and other supplies given to them.

Mr. Mwelwa added that it is unfortunate that refugees are fond of complaining of not being given enough rations when they only want to sell the food stuffs.

He said government and other cooperating partners have been working tireless to ensure that refugee’s welfare is well taken care of and wondered why some of them can resort to selling hard earned food stuffs.