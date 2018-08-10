Mkushi District Council has this week swung into action and closed over 15 bars in the area.

Mkushi District Council Public Relations officer, Tamara Mwanza says the bars were closed in Itala, FTC and Kasansama areas following routine inspection of bars by a combined team of officers from the council and police.

Ms. Mwanza expressed disappointment that bars were operating during illegal hours in the night adding that a number of underage people were also found in the bars.

“We discovered that bars are closing very late in the night, beyond their stipulated hours of legal operation and they are allowing children inside,” she said.

Ms. Mwanza stated that bars are causing noise pollution and also encouraging misconduct in the community.

“We confiscated some trading licences and trading equipment like music systems as a warning to all bar owners,” she said.

Ms. Mwanza has warned all bar owners to abide by the rules and regulations that govern their line of business as the council will not fail to discipline anyone found wanting.