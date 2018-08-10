Shiwang`andu Area Member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo has expressed happiness with progress on the construction of houses at Matumbo Police Post.

Mr. Kampyongo says construction works on 20 Police staff houses at Matumbo Police have reached an advanced stage while works at Matumbo Boarding School are progressing at a slow pace.

The Minister said this when he inspected construction works yesterday for Matumbo Boarding School and Police staff houses.

The Area Member of Parliament has therefore urged COVEC Construction Company working on the boarding school to comply with all the construction regulations which includes providing the workers with protective clothing.

Mr. Kampyongo who is also Home Affairs Minister has warned that if the contractor will not comply, he risks having the work permit invoked.

He pointed out that the contractor is behind schedule but however government is doing its part in mobilizing resources for the project.

And William Luchele Buildings Officer under Shiwang`andu District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Office said works at the boarding school have reached at 50%, with most of the buildings at roof level.

Mr. Luchele said the buildings which are at roof level includes staff houses, classroom blocks and the school hall.