The Ministry of Health says investigations into the imported Mazoe drink and Blue Band Spread reveal that they are FIT for human consumption.

Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations, Stanslous Ngosa says samples of imported Mazoe drink and Blue Band analyzed, indicated that key parameters complied with the relevant statutory requirements.

Mr. Ngosa has told media in a statement, that the public must NOT panic and that the Ministry will ensure food safety is promoted.

He says the ministry is working to ensure Public Health Security is enhanced in food safety.

Mr. Ngosa says some of the measures put up to ensure food is safe for human consumption throughout the food chain include recruitment of more field and laboratory staff and food sampling and analysis intensified.

“First of all, we would like to inform the public that the results from the samples of imported Mazoe drink analysed, indicated that key parameters complied with the relevant statutory requirements, making it fit for human consumption. There was also a concern on Blue Band Spread; the preliminary results on key features assessed so far complied with the applicable statutory standards. This, therefore, means that both products are fit for human consumption and the public should not panic,” Mr. Ngosa said.

He further emphasized that food safety is a collective responsibility which entails that key stakeholders must ensure the food being sold or brought in, is safe for human consumption.