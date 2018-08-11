United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary general Stephen Katuka has complained that there is a problem with learned politicians bearing the surname ‘Banda’ because they have caused upheavals in the party and turned UPND into a laughing stock.

During the 2015 presidential by-elections, the UPND had tried to form an alliance with the MMD under the leadership of former president , Rupiah Banda but the deal fell through when he teamed up with the Patriotic Front.

Mr Katuka was reacting to the failure by the party’s preferred candidate in the forthcoming Kasenengwa parliamentary by- election, Faustin Banda to file his nomination due to family pressure.

He reiterated that former UPND vice president for politics, Canisius Banda had proved to be a problem and Dr Faustin Banda had done the same.

“He is a learned man, he is supposed to be a man of integrity. But it is like these learned Bandas are a problem. First it was Dr Canisius Banda, now Dr Faustin Banda,” said Mr Katuka.

Mr Katuka said in an interview with the Daily Nation that Dr Banda had now turned UPND into a laughing stock.

He revealed that the party’s three other possible alternatives for the Kasenengwa parliamentary election also refused to replace Dr Banda at the last minute. Mr Katuka said Dr Banda would never be trusted with any leadership position in the party even if he remained an ordinary member.

He charged that Dr Banda had embarrassed the party and questioned why the party would not conclude that he was bought.

Mr Katuka reiterated that there was no way a man of high standing in society and an opinion leader like Dr Banda would make such a decision without coercion.

He also rubbished claims that Dr Banda had just succumbed to pressure from the family who did not want him to contest the election.

“Why then did he switch off his phone? We went to his home and looked for him everywhere but he was nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Mr Katuka said that Dr Banda had recently visited the UPND secretariat where he personally collected campaign materials and an undisclosed amount of money.

And Mr Katuka charged that Dr Banda should take back the campaign materials and the money he was given by the party, saying that there was no way they could follow up the items at his home when the candidate had collected them from the secretariat.

But Dr Faustin Banda told the Daily Nation, he was not desperate nor seeking a job from anyone, insisting that he chose his family over the party’s desires.

He also disclosed that he had actually informed the party about his decision not to contest but did not listen to him.

And former UPND vice president for administration, Canisius Banda says UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, should resign to preserve the little dignity he had remaining.

“Just how does Zambia’s biggest opposition party fail to participate in an important parliamentary election in one of the largest constituencies in Eastern Province? This is a harbinger of worse things to come. If I were him, to preserve my dignity, the little remaining that is, I would resign,” Dr Banda said.

Dr Banda maintained that, the fact that the Kasenengwa candidate changed his mind at the eleventh hour is an indication that the party membership has lost faith in its leadership.

“Things will get worse in the UPND before they get better. It is written. For now, the UPND bush will burn to the ground before regeneration occurs. For now, frustration, confusion, betrayal, suffering and pain will remain the portion of this political party. Many will be harmed. .

“The behaviour of Faustin Banda, a dear friend of mine, is karmic.

It is merely a case of chickens coming home to roost. The UPND, through Mr. Hichilema, is now reaping what it sowed,” Dr. Canisius Banda said.

He said to give all the credit to the PF for Dr. Canisius Banda’s failure to file was incorrect because his action was deliberate.

“Many more others sitting, eating and sleeping with HH are not with him.

As a clear case of blowback, there is increasing infidelity around Hakainde Hichilema. Many in the UPND are now aware of the embarrassing political nudity that is the case of Hakainde Hichilema.

They have seen that the king after all has no political leadership clothes,” he said.

Daily Nation