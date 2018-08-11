United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary general Stephen Katuka has complained that there is a problem with learned politicians bearing the surname ‘Banda’ because they have caused upheavals in the party and turned UPND into a laughing stock.
During the 2015 presidential by-elections, the UPND had tried to form an alliance with the MMD under the leadership of former president , Rupiah Banda but the deal fell through when he teamed up with the Patriotic Front.
Mr Katuka was reacting to the failure by the party’s preferred candidate in the forthcoming Kasenengwa parliamentary by- election, Faustin Banda to file his nomination due to family pressure.
He reiterated that former UPND vice president for politics, Canisius Banda had proved to be a problem and Dr Faustin Banda had done the same.
“He is a learned man, he is supposed to be a man of integrity. But it is like these learned Bandas are a problem. First it was Dr Canisius Banda, now Dr Faustin Banda,” said Mr Katuka.
Mr Katuka said in an interview with the Daily Nation that Dr Banda had now turned UPND into a laughing stock.
He revealed that the party’s three other possible alternatives for the Kasenengwa parliamentary election also refused to replace Dr Banda at the last minute. Mr Katuka said Dr Banda would never be trusted with any leadership position in the party even if he remained an ordinary member.
He charged that Dr Banda had embarrassed the party and questioned why the party would not conclude that he was bought.
Mr Katuka reiterated that there was no way a man of high standing in society and an opinion leader like Dr Banda would make such a decision without coercion.
He also rubbished claims that Dr Banda had just succumbed to pressure from the family who did not want him to contest the election.
“Why then did he switch off his phone? We went to his home and looked for him everywhere but he was nowhere to be seen,” he said.
Mr Katuka said that Dr Banda had recently visited the UPND secretariat where he personally collected campaign materials and an undisclosed amount of money.
And Mr Katuka charged that Dr Banda should take back the campaign materials and the money he was given by the party, saying that there was no way they could follow up the items at his home when the candidate had collected them from the secretariat.
But Dr Faustin Banda told the Daily Nation, he was not desperate nor seeking a job from anyone, insisting that he chose his family over the party’s desires.
He also disclosed that he had actually informed the party about his decision not to contest but did not listen to him.
And former UPND vice president for administration, Canisius Banda says UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, should resign to preserve the little dignity he had remaining.
“Just how does Zambia’s biggest opposition party fail to participate in an important parliamentary election in one of the largest constituencies in Eastern Province? This is a harbinger of worse things to come. If I were him, to preserve my dignity, the little remaining that is, I would resign,” Dr Banda said.
Dr Banda maintained that, the fact that the Kasenengwa candidate changed his mind at the eleventh hour is an indication that the party membership has lost faith in its leadership.
“Things will get worse in the UPND before they get better. It is written. For now, the UPND bush will burn to the ground before regeneration occurs. For now, frustration, confusion, betrayal, suffering and pain will remain the portion of this political party. Many will be harmed. .
“The behaviour of Faustin Banda, a dear friend of mine, is karmic.
It is merely a case of chickens coming home to roost. The UPND, through Mr. Hichilema, is now reaping what it sowed,” Dr. Canisius Banda said.
He said to give all the credit to the PF for Dr. Canisius Banda’s failure to file was incorrect because his action was deliberate.
“Many more others sitting, eating and sleeping with HH are not with him.
As a clear case of blowback, there is increasing infidelity around Hakainde Hichilema. Many in the UPND are now aware of the embarrassing political nudity that is the case of Hakainde Hichilema.
They have seen that the king after all has no political leadership clothes,” he said.
Daily Nation
That is tribalism talk from Katuka. He should withdraw these words.
TYPICAL OF UPNDEAD BIGOTRY AND STEREOTYPICAL NATURE. KATUKA HAS JUST PULLED ANOTHER TRIBAL CARD. I HOPE BANDAS IN YOUR PARTY WILL BE HAPPY WITH YOUR STATEMENT LEARNED OR NOT.
Oooohhh! Wasn’t that another tribal sickness nature of cheap upnded. How do you grow your party like this. Is this chap a leader or just another Sejani in the making.
“There is a problem with learned politicians bearing the surname ‘Banda’ ” sounds cynical and tribal word by word.
Good luck, you have just pulled another campaign pull down slogan.
Yes, they can only take the tribalism in the bantustan upto so long. Banda has hinted that your party asked him to sacrifice & use his own resources. Hence the reason you are trying to save face & running to the police. Your panama & arizona money is finished. We know.
What a careless remark by the leadership of this fast-becoming irrelevant party.
Zambians should shun any formal of tribal agitation. There is no humour to this.
We need an opposition in Zambia, never mind a strong one, we just need one. Lungu is plundering the economy unchecked, and all the opposition is doing is fighting within and inciting tribalism and the violence which will no doubt result from this.
“HH WILL DIE A BITTER MAN” says Tayali. Mr. Katuka I’m not surprised that these words are coming from you because HH is a tribalist, UPND is a tribal gropuing and yourself you have been initiated into HH’s tribalism. A man of your age must not be talking rubbish like this,that is why UPND is in a free fall now because of people like you .All these Bandas you have mentioned never committed a crime against UPND but just exercised their rights as enshrined in the constitutions. The implication of your words is that people bearing Banda as their surnames will not be trusted in UPND. Mr. Katuka you are a disgrace to the nice people of North western province, lundas in particular.
FAKE NEWS! Those words were not uttered by the humble Katuka. It is time journalists carried out their roles with integrity and honesty. This has nothing to do with one’s last name but has poverty written all over it. We are carrying out internal investigations and have also passed this on to the police. This is a serious matter that requires seriousness rather than lusaka times promoting tribal and ethnic discrimination through fake news.
So right there, bam! We got Dr. Faustin Banda talking.
Meanwhile it looks like Dr. Canisius Banda is having a pay back time. A good one too. For the first time, he sounds happy. I wonder what he said to Faustin.
Politician Banda Rupiah had his time, man, he ruled Zambia as a tourist. Under5 double h can’t partner with anyone, MCS just rode on him. It is true though, double h is not a politician.
Take home
“But Dr Faustin Banda told the Daily Nation, he was not desperate nor seeking a job from anyone, insisting that he chose his family over the party’s desires.”
The answer I needed is right here
“He also disclosed that he had actually informed the party about his decision not to contest but did not listen to him”
Now
Is…
…the way to run a normal party by normal people?
And there was ample time too – the last minute issue.
“He revealed that the party’s three other possible alternatives for the Kasenengwa parliamentary election also refused to replace Dr Banda at the last minute.” So there was some time and the last time picks felt second hand, second choice.
If it’s not a matter of disorganization why would Garry be rushing to the Police. Katuka and Nkombo are out’a phase.
Mawe……WANYEKA MUNZI…..kkkkkkkk……I have been vindicated here….When i say “UPND IS A TRIBAL GROUPING OR A CUUNDU CHAITWA PARTY…..some think we just hate HH…See it for yourselves now!!!!TRIBALISM STINKS IN UPND AS IT IS IN THEIR DNA!!!How will the Easterners found in UPND feel?indeed it is true “a fish starts rotting from the head”.THE UPND LEADERSHIP IS IN TOTAL MESS!!!This is the reason why Garry Nkombo choose a Mr Mooka from Central police to habdle this case because names (tribe) really matter in UPND!!!
Truth be told “UPND IS A TERROR AND TRIBAL GROUP AND NOT A POLITICAL PARTY”.For sure Dr.Canicius Banda is very right as under Kainde,UPND is dead!!
KATUKa IS RIGHT. THE BEHAVIOUR OF PF AND DR. FAUSTIN BANDA IS NAUSEATING TO SAY THE LEAST. I AM CERTAIN THAT DR. CANASIUS BANDA IS ALSO INVOLVED IN THIS. IT IS REALLY SICKENING AND UNCIVILISED.
IT IS TIME THE UPND WOKE UP. WHY FIELD A CANDIDATE WHO WAS NOT EVEN A MEMBER LONG. WHAT IS WRONG WITH CHOOSING SOMEONE FROM KASENENGWA WHOM THE PEOPLE REALLY KNOW AND IS A POPULAR PERSON. THERE IS A BIG MOLE IN THE UPND THAT IS BEING PAID HEAVILY TO SUFFOCATE THE PARTY. LOOK AT THE CANDIDATES CHOSEN IN THE PAST BY ELECTIONS. WHO ON EARTH WILL LET A STRANGER STAND FOR ELECTION? HH WAKE UP YOU HAVE A MOLE AMONGST YOUR LEADERSHIP, A JUDAS ESCARIOT THAT IS SELLING YOUR PARTY OUT.