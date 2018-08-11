The Local authority in Chipata district in Eastern Province has today closed the Shoprite branch in the area due to illegal construction works at the premises.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Chipata District Council Public Relations Manager Kameko Manda said the local authority closed down the chain store around 09:00 hours for conducting illegal construction works at the premises.

Ms Manda said the construction works are a health hazard not only for the customers, but the employees aswel.

Ms Manda added that the council decided to take action, following numerous complaints from members of the public, adding that management at the chainstore did not even get permission from the council to conduct the works.

The council spokesperson revealed that the named chainstore is being renovated, without halting operations at the facility.