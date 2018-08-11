The Local authority in Chipata district in Eastern Province has today closed the Shoprite branch in the area due to illegal construction works at the premises.
Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Chipata District Council Public Relations Manager Kameko Manda said the local authority closed down the chain store around 09:00 hours for conducting illegal construction works at the premises.
Ms Manda said the construction works are a health hazard not only for the customers, but the employees aswel.
Ms Manda added that the council decided to take action, following numerous complaints from members of the public, adding that management at the chainstore did not even get permission from the council to conduct the works.
The council spokesperson revealed that the named chainstore is being renovated, without halting operations at the facility.
I am sure the country’s headmaster or his office handlers will soon intervene. By the way, is it possible we could have some visuals of the said illegal renovations? Or not
What permissions do they need to get from Chipata Council? Chipata Council is dull and knows nothing about Land Law
This is what happens when corruption goes beyond. There is no way Shoprite can start doing this without someone knowing from the council. And unfortunately if no one is going to pursue this case then forget about it because the shop is opening more no matter what. Do you expect when the involved is at it to investigation it.