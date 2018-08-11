Chieftainess Shikabeta of the Soli people in Rufunsa district has commended the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust for its continued efforts in supplementing government’s efforts towards uplifting the living standards of vulnerable people.

Speaking during the donation of a generator at Shikabeta Secondary School by the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, Chieftainess Shikabeta said people in her chiefdom appreciate the support from the Foundation Trust.

She said the donation of the generator has come at the right time as it will help pupils at the newly up graded secondary to have access to computers and also study at night.

And the Chieftainess further said the donation of solar power at the rural health centre in her area has improved health service delivery to communities as patients are able to be attended to at night.

She appealed to other well-wishers to emulate the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust and extend their help to remote areas so that development is enhanced in all corners of the country.

Meanwhile, Chieftainess Shikabeta thanked government for up grading Shikabeta Primary School to a Secondary saying the move has reduced the long distances that children had travel to access secondary education outside the chiefdom.

She since appealed to government and other stakeholders to help in constructing staff houses at the school stating that about three teachers were sharing one house.

And speaking on behalf of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, Board Trustee, and Annie Kabayi said the Foundation Trust under the First Lady Esther Lungu will endeavour to enhance development in most rural parts of the country.

She hoped that the connection of electricity at the school will help improve the performance of pupils and also help teachers to adequately plan their work on time.

And a grade ten pupil, Esther Nyanoka thanked the Foundation Trust for the gesture saying the generator will help them with evening studies and conducting computer practical lessons.

The Esther Lungu Foundation also donated food stuffs such as mealie-meal, rice and sanitary facilities to the pupils both in boarding and day school.