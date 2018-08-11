Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce has launched the 2018-2021 strategic plan.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo said she is happy that government institutions are increasingly beginning to realise the value of strategic planning as an important and indispensable approach towards effective and predictable organiasational management.

Professor Luo said until 2000 government used to provide 100 percent policy direction to institutions further resulted into thin allocation of resources to achieve policy pronouncements.

She said managers of institutions through their management boards have gained adequate capacity to help government take institutions forward as well as generate resources within their capacity for both daily and strategic operations.

Professor Luo added that Evelyn Hone College as an institution has existed for more than 55 years and under normal circumstances they should have upgraded it a long time ago.

She said she is also aware that for an institution to change it status, it must have the necessary infrastructure to support such development.

Professor Luo said it is gratifying to state that the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) has placed emphasis on training and skills development.

She said this means a lot of investment in infrastructure for its institutions, and Evelyn Hone is already benefitting through the construction of hostel accommodation.

Speaking Earlier Evelyn Hone College Board Chairperson Fastone Goma said the College is managing its affairs very well.

Professor Goma said Evelyn Hone is one of the colleges that were not affected by the cholera outbreak because of its good water reticulation system at the facility.

He said the college will strive to work towards making sure that they implement what is contained in the strategic plan