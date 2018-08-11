Entertainment Upcoming rap group,The FAKE, release visuals for “Ex like Where” August 11, 2018 0 14 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Upcoming rap duo ,The FAKE, comprising of JJ The Lyricist & CJayy Prime, released the video for their latest single “Ex like Where”. BY KAPA187 Related Posts:Mumba Yachi arrested for allegedly using fake NRC, fake Zambian passportPF says the Headlines in the Mast are Fake and based on Fake NewsUpcoming Hip Hop artist Xavy to release debut mixtapeUpcoming super group Clique viral present their latest single ‘Play No Games’Bobby East and K.R.Y.T.I.C battle it out for Best Rap Album at 2016 ZMA Loading...