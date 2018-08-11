LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the Week August 11, 2018 3 149 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Vice President Inonge Wina officially launched the Central Province Investment Forum and Expo 2018 at Fringilla, in Chisamba district. 2. Minister in the office of the Vice President, Sylvia Chalikosa hands over a new tractor to Chief Kabanda’s Chiefdom of Shiwang’andu District in Muchinga Province. 3. Women’s League Chairlady Hon. Jean Kapata in Luangwa district where she was empowering women groups with capital for them to start business. 4. Lands minister Jean Kapata visits Confluence Market in Luangwa district when she was in the area for the womens empowerment program 5. Lands minister Jean Kapata visits Confluence Market in Luangwa district when she was in the area for the womens empowerment program 6. Lands minister Jean Kapata visits Confluence Market in Luangwa district when she was in the area for the womens empowerment program 7. Lands minister Jean Kapata visits Confluence Market in Luangwa district when she was in the area for the womens empowerment program 8. Women of Liseli Community Group harvesting their vegetables for sale under the Pilot Project for Climate and Resilience (PPCR) 9. U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote with health Minister Chitalu Chilufya inspecting the six vehicles that the American government has donated to the Ministry 10. American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote chatting with health Minister Chitalu and his PS for administration Kennedy Malama 11. Vehicles that the American government donated to the Ministry of Health 12. U.S Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote displays the keys to the crowd before presenting them to Health Minister DR Chitalu Chilufya 13. President Edgar Lungu with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa 14. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs a visitors book while President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina look on 15. President Edgar Lungu with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa 16. South African President His Excellency Mr.Cyril Ramaphosa far left proposes a toast during Dinner at State House 17. President Edgar Lungu talks to South African President His Excellency Mr.Cyril Ramaphosa while Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 18. A 24year old man Machalo Siwisha weeding his vegetable garden along Mwandasengo Canal which he uses for irrigation under the PPCR Project in Luampa District, Western Province 19. A 19 year old lady Mufuka Lufunda crushing stones for the construction of a piggery at a total cot k75, 000 under the PPCR Project 20. Construction of a piggery in progress at the total cost of k75, 000 under the Pilot Project for Climate and Resilience (PPCR) 21. President Edgar Lungu Swears in Mrs Ireen Kunda as State council at State House 2 22. President Edgar Lungu Swears in Mrs Ireen Kunda as State council at State House 23. President Edgar Lungu Swears in Mr Stephen Lungu as State council at State House 24. President Edgar Lungu swears in Kanyama MP Hon Elizabeth Phiri as Gender Minister at State House (2) 25. Group photo of President Edgar Lungu ,Vice President Inonge Wina ,Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri ,Mrs Ireen Kunda State Council and Mr Stephen Lungu as State council Related Posts:This Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in PicturesThe Week in Pictures Loading...
Ireen Kunda, tebalepontela PF with her late Husband? Lelo chafukila!!
Why dont they label this as PF weekly gallery of losers. I wont waste time commenting on the pictures instead i will also give you a summary of my week and end . My wife and i are currently in italy on our tour of Europe. We decided to stop in italy today as it is our anniversary and i thought no better place than venice to spend it with my beautiful woman. Reflecting on this tour so far it has been unbelievable to think that racism still exists in some of these big Europe cities. On many occassions we got stares and overheard some asking what my white wife was doing with me. It makes you realise that there is no place like home..also it was even fellow black women giving us stares which was more disappointing
Just a mention of you trying to amplify statement to us to know that your wife is white makes u in the same group of a complex the very problem in racism. This racism thing is there but we should just work hard to earn our position. We are busy running around the world even to the man who called us sitholes instead of making sure our economy is viable . I for one i hate politics coz it covers our mind and limits us only to know who speaks well between a green chitenge or red one. Iam hustling for my life