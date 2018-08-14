Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Faction President Nevers Mumba is of the strong conviction that the opposition MMD will bounce back.
The MMD is one of the largest opposition Party in Zambia after ruling for 20 years, making way for the ruling patriotic front after they lost the 2011 elections.
Dr. Mumba says MMD is going through rebuilding process with national executive committee members going round the country trying to reorganize its party.
He has expressed optimism that MMD will rise again to win political power in 2021.
Dr. Mumba has commended national executive of the party for its re-organisation and re-registration exercise and called for support from the members to rebuild and unite the party for victory in 2021.
Being broke is bad. When shall Nevers get saved? He now want to use MMD as a bargaining chip with PF…and Mutati may buy into it!!
REALLY?
=======
“The MMD is one of the largest opposition Party in Zambia after ruling for 20 years, making way for the ruling patriotic front after they lost the 2011 elections.”
Can we also say that UNIP is one of the largest opposition Party in Zambia after ruling for 27 years, making way for the deposed movement for multiparty democracy after they lost in 1991 elections?
There is no room for the split Mwadya Mweka Daddy party to bounce back. Alliances may do but with which party? Nervous Nevers is a political failure at both managing and organising. He is just like double h.
MMD will bounce back into the abyss.
I actually even forgot they existed.
Just take over upendi so that people stop calling it tribal party
DREAMING BA MUMBA JUST JOIN UNIVERSAL CHURCH YOU BE THE LEADER
Is this a prophecy, vision, Dream, goal, mission or what?????
mmmmm Ba Mumba, are you sure. Any way we let you talk.
can someone please give this man some PANADO!