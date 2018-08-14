Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Faction President Nevers Mumba is of the strong conviction that the opposition MMD will bounce back.

The MMD is one of the largest opposition Party in Zambia after ruling for 20 years, making way for the ruling patriotic front after they lost the 2011 elections.

Dr. Mumba says MMD is going through rebuilding process with national executive committee members going round the country trying to reorganize its party.

He has expressed optimism that MMD will rise again to win political power in 2021.

Dr. Mumba has commended national executive of the party for its re-organisation and re-registration exercise and called for support from the members to rebuild and unite the party for victory in 2021.