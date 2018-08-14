Presidential Spokesman Amos Chanda has charged that the US State Department and UN Refugee’s agency both rushed into condemning the Zambian government after it handed over Zimbabwean opposition politician Tendai Biti.
Mr Chanda described as extremely premature the statements from the State Department and UNHCR which stated that Zambia flouted international law on the protection of asylum seekers
He said the two institutions would not have issued the statements they did if they know what they know now.
Mr Chanda was speaking on Monday evening when he featured on a special interview on ZNBC TV.
He also charged that there is no situation that warrants the imposition of sanctions against Zambia over the manner it handled Mr Biti.
“The State department statement was issued too quickly, if they waited like up to now, they would not have issued that statement,” Mr Chanda said.
He added that some irresponsible citizens are saying more than what the statement from the US State Department said and are now wishing sanctions on Zambia.
Mr Chanda said he believes that a more reasoned approach will be taken when the two nations engages in talks.
He also suggested the world may be probably looking at a publicity stance with regard to Mr. Biti’s case.
“Zambia’s cooperation with the US is more than a PR stunt at the border. At the request of the US government, we have turned away some people from this country and I believe that Zambia and the US will engage in a more reasonable approach,” he said.
Mr Chanda said it is irresponsible for Zambian citizens to wish sanctions on their government.
The State Spokesman also clarified that there are no double standards in the manner the Zambian government handled Mr Biti’s case and the entry into Zambia of Moise Katumbi.
“On Katumbi and Biti, there are no comparisons there because the situation in the DRC is different. Katumbi and his brother Soriano didn’t seek asylum in Zambia,” Mr Chanda said.
Oh dear Amos has lost it now
Thanks
BB2014,2016
He also suggested the world may be probably looking at a publicity stance with regard to Mr. Biti’s case…..
I love PF but this is a load of codswallop
A case where something are best left untold
I am a PhD holder
Thanks
Bb2014,2016
It is the whole Zambian political arena that has lost it.
But with this government, they never had it in the first place.
But you know what?
Karma is a real b1tch.
These thieves think they will be in office forever.
No Mr. Spokes person.
You are wrong.
Your government defied a court order preventing his immediate deportation.
Now you have yet again made Zambia the topic of negative world news.
There is no end to how you continue embarrassing our beautiful country.
You have brought great shame on us.
1.Ok ba Chanda please tell malanji to think before he talks.He is lacking deplomacy.Indeed kalaba was the man for that job but due to inconsistency of your govt he resigned.There was no need to deport Biti period.Lungu should fire malanji.
2.Please stop the charge of 30 ngwee on data bundles u’re killing the economy.people will stop buying bundles and your jobs in telecom industries will be lost.Don’t introduce taxes too much to people.we know u need money for Kaloba but some justifications on certain things don’t make sense.We buy bundles, therefore they are not free.So your cabinet is lacking pipo to help govern the country.Please ba lungu be careful with yo cabinet. its very easy to destroy yoself within a year.PF is still popular but don’t take pipo for granted.We love the party…
I truly hope the next government reverses these policies of economic exploitation of our citizens.
The cost of living in Zambia is now at par with Europe. Some services are even more expensive in Zambia.
Even houses in Zambia are almost same price as those in the UK.
And yet the salaries in Zambia are only a fraction of those in Europe.
This is totally unacceptable.
This government is killing its own citizens.
What do they know now, which they didnt know then? Especially that its from you headless chickens!!!!
Are they all hit by madness now…..?