The British High Commissioner to Zambia, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet OBE, has announced that in the last three years the UK Government has substantially increased the number of places for Zambians who wish to study in the UK under the Chevening Scholarship programme.

The High Commissioner said Zambians who have studied at top UK universities are now using their skills and knowledge to contribute significantly to Zambia’s development.

At a pre-departure briefing event for twenty-one Chevening Scholars on 16 August 2018, Mr Cochrane-Dyet said:

“Britain has a global reputation for excellence in the field of education and skills, rooted in our centuries-old yet forward-looking educational system. It is a tradition of learning that we continue to share with the world, including Zambia. An assessment two years ago indicated that four of the six best universities in the world were British”.

Earlier on Wednesday the High Commissioner attended another send-off event for recipients of Commonwealth Scholarships, which are also funded by the British Government. This year eighteen scholarships under the Commonwealth have been awarded to Zambians. Other schemes available to Zambians include Rhodes, Beit Trust, Canon Collins and Africa Fellowship Trust scholarships.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet said the Chevening Alumni Association has been revived and urged scholars to join the Association. He called for more applications from women and people with disabilities, emphasising that Chevening does not discriminate on gender, race, religion or age.

Mr Cochrane-Dyet gave examples of Zambian Chevening Scholars serving in top positions in Zambia and elsewhere. These included Justice Florence Lengalenga, Supreme Court Judge; Stephen Lungu, a former LAZ President; and Chibamba Kanyama, former Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Director General now working as a successful entrepreneur. There are many others in both government and private institutions holding senior positions