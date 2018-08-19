Nkana reclaimed fourth place in the FAZ Super Division after thumping Kabwe Warriors 2-0 at home in Wusakile on Sunday.

Late goals by second half substitutes Walter Bwalya and Kelving Mubanga Kampamba propelled Nkana to victory in this Week 28 match.

Bwalya, who replaced Festus Mbewe after the half time break, put Nkana ahead in the 70th minute after being set up by Diego Apanane.

Mubanga added the second three minutes into second half stoppage time – just minutes after coming in for Jacob Ngulube.

The two teams had gone to the half time break with a goalless stalmate as the visitors looked satisfied with the statistics.

Nkana have now completed a double over Warriors whom they beat 2-0 in the earlier meeting in Kabwe.

Meanwhile, fourth placed Kalampa have 52 points from 28 matches that include a disputed one against Zesco United.

Nkana are 10 points behind leaders Zesco.