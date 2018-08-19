The Lusaka High Court has set Monday as a date for hearing in a matter where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema alleged that his right to be heard was violated when the constitutional court threw away his presidential election petition.
High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo set the date when lawyers representing Mr Hichilema and his Vice-President Geoffrey Mwamba and the State appeared before him in his chambers last week.
In this matter Mr. Hichilema is represented by Simeza Sangwa and Associates while the State is represented by principal State advocate Francis Mwale.
Last week the Supreme Court dismissed with costs an appeal by Mr Hichilema and Mwamba in a case where they wanted Judge Chitabo to recuse himself from handling this matter.
In doing so, the Judges observed that the two should have gone to the court of appeal and not supreme court.
