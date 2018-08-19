Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda says he could substituted his entire team if he had an opportunity in Saturday’s 2-0 derby loss away to Polokwane City.

The defeat ended Baroka’s two match unbeaten spell in which period they beat Cape Town City 2-1 and held Kazier Chiefs 1-1 in home games in the run-up to the derby.

“The first 15 minutes we were the better side but after that we just gave them the game,” the ex-Chipolopolo coach said.

“The attitude was too negative you cannot win a game like that.

“We didn’t do well, if I was allowed to have ten substitutions, I could have substituted everybody.”

The defeat has left Baroka 10th on 4 points from as many games in charge by Nyirenda following his appointment in June.

Baroka, who are five points behind leaders Bidvest Wits, return to action on August 28 when they hosts promoted and third from bottom Highlands Park who have two points after as many matches played.