President Edgar Lungu says a decade has passed since the death of the late President Levy Mwanawasa but memories of his good leadership are still fresh.

The President said that Dr Mwanawasa would be remembered for his selfless character and the manner in which he managed the state affairs.

The President was speaking during the 10th memorial service of the late Dr. Levy Mwanawasa at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday.

President Lungu stated that the Patriotic Front (PF) equally remembers the assistance Dr. Mwanawasa rendered to the President Micheal Sata to ensure he received the medical attention he needed at the time he was unwell.

The President cited the brotherly hand shake that the late Dr. Mwanawasa extended to the late Mr. Sata before he died as an indication of a good leader.

“This was truly a sign of a great leadership in the late President Mwanawasa, whose gesture transcended politics,” he said.

President Lungu noted that the seed of national building which President Mwanawasa planted is seen by the collaboration PF with some of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy ( MMD)Members of Parliament.

The Head of State further said President Mwanawasa had a vison for Zambia to be a just society in which the rule of law prevailed and where all citizens had equal opportunities regardless of their circumstances.

The President added that the praises showered on the late Dr. Mwanawasa are testimony of the country’s recognition and appreciation of his accomplishments.

And speaking at the same event, widow to the late President, Maureen Mwanawasa expressed gratitude to the way the people of Zambia mourned her husband.

She also thanked the citizenry for according her late husband the opportunity to lead them a republican President until his demise.

Dr. Mwanawasa said that her husband was passionate about the rule of law saying he had a deep sense of justice and the abrogation of the law was non-negotiable with him.

She also commended her husband for intentionally seeking for reconciliation between the various political rifts at the time hence urged the church to use their reconciliatory role to unite the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mwanawasa has congratulated President Lungu for assuming the role of the chairmanship of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) organ on Politics, Defence and Security.