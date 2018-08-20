Lungu attends Late Mwanawasa’s 10th memorial service

2
147 views
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) lays wreaths on the gravesite of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) lays wreaths on the gravesite of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018

President Edgar Lungu says a decade has passed since the death of the late President Levy Mwanawasa but memories of his good leadership are still fresh.

The President said that Dr Mwanawasa would be remembered for his selfless character and the manner in which he managed the state affairs.

The President was speaking during the 10th memorial service of the late Dr. Levy Mwanawasa at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday.

President Lungu stated that the Patriotic Front (PF) equally remembers the assistance Dr. Mwanawasa rendered to the President Micheal Sata to ensure he received the medical attention he needed at the time he was unwell.

The President cited the brotherly hand shake that the late Dr. Mwanawasa extended to the late Mr. Sata before he died as an indication of a good leader.

“This was truly a sign of a great leadership in the late President Mwanawasa, whose gesture transcended politics,” he said.

President Lungu noted that the seed of national building which President Mwanawasa planted is seen by the collaboration PF with some of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy ( MMD)Members of Parliament.

The Head of State further said President Mwanawasa had a vison for Zambia to be a just society in which the rule of law prevailed and where all citizens had equal opportunities regardless of their circumstances.

The President added that the praises showered on the late Dr. Mwanawasa are testimony of the country’s recognition and appreciation of his accomplishments.

And speaking at the same event, widow to the late President, Maureen Mwanawasa expressed gratitude to the way the people of Zambia mourned her husband.

She also thanked the citizenry for according her late husband the opportunity to lead them a republican President until his demise.

Dr. Mwanawasa said that her husband was passionate about the rule of law saying he had a deep sense of justice and the abrogation of the law was non-negotiable with him.

She also commended her husband for intentionally seeking for reconciliation between the various political rifts at the time hence urged the church to use their reconciliatory role to unite the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mwanawasa has congratulated President Lungu for assuming the role of the chairmanship of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) lays wreaths on the gravesite of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) lays wreaths on the gravesite of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Lungu lays a wreath on the grave of the late republican president His Excellency Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Memorial Park
President Edgar Lungu lays a wreath on the grave of the late republican president His Excellency Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Memorial Park
President Edgar Lungu bids farewell to Former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa after laying a wreath on the grave of the late 3rd Republican President His Excellency Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Memorial Park
President Edgar Lungu bids farewell to Former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa after laying a wreath on the grave of the late 3rd Republican President His Excellency Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Memorial Park
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) comforts Former First Lady Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service of her husband and third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) comforts Former First Lady Dr. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service of her husband and third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) greets Evelyn Mwanawasa, sister of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018
President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) greets Evelyn Mwanawasa, sister of the late third Republican President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa during the tenth Memorial Service at Embassy Memorial Park on Sunday, August 19, 2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018

Related Posts:

Loading...

2 COMMENTS

  1. One Lazy Lungu is not worthy of even tying the late President Levy Mwanawasa’s shoelaces let alone read a speech with his name…the lazy bum is merely an empty suit.

    1

    1

  2. Evelyn Mwanawasa resembles her late brother so much while ECL looks so much UNLIKE Mwanawasa in both character and ethical leadership.

    1

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here