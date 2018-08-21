Mufulira Wanderers have opened a seven point lead in FAZ Division One Zone Two after edging Mufulira Blackpool 2-1 at Shinde Stadium at the weekend.

Prior to the weekend action, Wanderers led Zone Two with a five point gap.

Mighty took advantage of Indeni’s draw at FQMO Roads in Solwezi to extend their lead.

Wanderers scored through Pheauzz Chibandika with Brian Ambungeni netting for Blackool who later conceded an own goal to lose the Mufulira derby.

Mighty have 50 points after playing 21 matches.

Indeni have 43 points from 21 matches played after the draw in Solwezi.

Kansanshi Dynamos stayed third on the table after a 3-0 walkover win against Kashikishi Warriors who failed to travel.

Kansanshi have 42 points.

FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 21

ZONE ONE

Lundazi United 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-2 Police College

Circuit City 5-1 Katete Rangers

Wonderful 0-3 Petauke United

Riflemen 2-0 Lusaka Tigers

Happy Hearts 1-0 Lusaka City Council

City Of Lusaka 2-1 Chipata City Council

Paramilitary 0-1 Kafue Celtic

ZONE TWO

Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 Mufulira Blackpool

FQMO Roads 0-0 Indeni

FQMO Operation 1-0 Ndola United

Gomes 3-0 Mining Rangers (Walkover)

Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-1 Roan United

Kansanshi Dynamos 3-0 Kashikishi Warriors (walkover)

Konkola Blades 2-0 Trident

Chambishi 2-0 ZNS Lwamfumu

ZONE THREE

Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-1 Prison Leopards

Real Nakonde FC 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Riverside United 3-0 Intersport Youth (walkover)

Kasama Young Fighters 0-3 Muchinga Blue Eagles

(Walkover cards issues)

Isoka Young Stars 3-0 Kasama United Youth Academy (Walkover)

Malalo Police 1-0 Tazara Rangers

Tazara Express 0-2 Zambeef

Chindwin Sentries 3-0 Mpande Youth Academy

ZONE FOUR

Kascol Rangers 1-2 Choma Football Club

Kalomo Jetters 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Maamba Energy Stars 0-0 Manchester. U.Z. Academy

Young Green Eagles 1-0 Livingston Pirates

Zesco Victoria Falls 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Yeta 2-0 Mumbwa Medics

Chikuni Coops 1-2 Maramba Stars

Luena Buffaloes 1-1 Mazabuka United