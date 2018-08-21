Mufulira Wanderers have opened a seven point lead in FAZ Division One Zone Two after edging Mufulira Blackpool 2-1 at Shinde Stadium at the weekend.
Prior to the weekend action, Wanderers led Zone Two with a five point gap.
Mighty took advantage of Indeni’s draw at FQMO Roads in Solwezi to extend their lead.
Wanderers scored through Pheauzz Chibandika with Brian Ambungeni netting for Blackool who later conceded an own goal to lose the Mufulira derby.
Mighty have 50 points after playing 21 matches.
Indeni have 43 points from 21 matches played after the draw in Solwezi.
Kansanshi Dynamos stayed third on the table after a 3-0 walkover win against Kashikishi Warriors who failed to travel.
Kansanshi have 42 points.
FAZ DIVISION ONE – WEEK 21
ZONE ONE
Lundazi United 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes
Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-2 Police College
Circuit City 5-1 Katete Rangers
Wonderful 0-3 Petauke United
Riflemen 2-0 Lusaka Tigers
Happy Hearts 1-0 Lusaka City Council
City Of Lusaka 2-1 Chipata City Council
Paramilitary 0-1 Kafue Celtic
ZONE TWO
Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 Mufulira Blackpool
FQMO Roads 0-0 Indeni
FQMO Operation 1-0 Ndola United
Gomes 3-0 Mining Rangers (Walkover)
Kalulushi Modern Stars 0-1 Roan United
Kansanshi Dynamos 3-0 Kashikishi Warriors (walkover)
Konkola Blades 2-0 Trident
Chambishi 2-0 ZNS Lwamfumu
ZONE THREE
Kateshi Coffee Bullets 0-1 Prison Leopards
Real Nakonde FC 1-0 Mpulungu Harbour
Riverside United 3-0 Intersport Youth (walkover)
Kasama Young Fighters 0-3 Muchinga Blue Eagles
(Walkover cards issues)
Isoka Young Stars 3-0 Kasama United Youth Academy (Walkover)
Malalo Police 1-0 Tazara Rangers
Tazara Express 0-2 Zambeef
Chindwin Sentries 3-0 Mpande Youth Academy
ZONE FOUR
Kascol Rangers 1-2 Choma Football Club
Kalomo Jetters 3-0 Sinazongwe United
Maamba Energy Stars 0-0 Manchester. U.Z. Academy
Young Green Eagles 1-0 Livingston Pirates
Zesco Victoria Falls 2-0 Zesco Shockers
Yeta 2-0 Mumbwa Medics
Chikuni Coops 1-2 Maramba Stars
Luena Buffaloes 1-1 Mazabuka United
