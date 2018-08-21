Minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Jean Kapata has warned cyber criminals swindling citizens out money using a fake Facebook account in her name.
Ms. Kapata has told ZNBC News in an interview that unknown people are collecting huge sums of money in exchange of land using the fake Facebook account.
She has further cautioned Members of the public to be wary of such criminals adding that she does not have a Facebook account.
Ms. Kapata has also appealed to Zambia Information and Communication Technology-ZICTA- to up their game in curbing cybercrime in the country.
