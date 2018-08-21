Former Minister of Finance Katele Kalumba has cautioned against loose talk on the prevailing debt crisis.
Dr Kalumba says loose talk can plunge the nation into a deep and long recession which would affect the country’s imports.
He says the country needs to speak with one voice and suggestions on the best course of action from economists and other reliable personnel should be communicated to government unlike politicizing the situation.
In an interview with ZNBC News by phone, Dr Kalumba says government has not been negligent in its use of funds.
Dr Kalumba said the investments where the money has gone into has long term benefits.
He said richer countries have gone through similar debt crises with Greece and Portugal as cases in point and emphasised that what can save the situation is speaking with one voice.
Thanks Hon. I would like to agree and disagree with you yes what we need is positive position and steps on how we can best sort out this debt which has been carelessly acquired in the last two years of over USD6Billion , as of at 2016 we were only at USD6.8Billion and we are now at about over USD13Billion . Also that the truth is that the REAL investments wealth this money cannot be seen , also that there was no repayment plans in place at all.
So what we need going forward is seriousness from Government and practical Think Tankers or not mere academicians at all to come up with the real solutions which we already have for GRZ to adopt , so we need seriousness and let the Party and Politics off Governance and Government. We know wrong things have been done , but we need to also…
We warned you that only a mad ignorant quacks support PF. Welcome back to sanity katele. You are forgiven. We now need you to do your magic and make the rat lungu disappear
who ever you are need people to be positive and right now there is no substance among all the opposition leaders and parties in place , no one , so we need to ask God to raise one soon . So think twice before you say , also note that we are discussing the National Economy and lives and future of our people .
“…Dr Kalumba says government has not been negligent in its use of funds….”
WTF……are you speaking in tongues ?
Just the fact that they did nothing for immediate wealth generation says it all…
“….Dr Kalumba says government has not been negligent in its use of funds…. the investments where the money has gone into has long term benefits….” If that money was used on consumption, it would be a bad thing. If it went to some infrastructure that will benefit the country 50 years from now, it’s fine. President Lungu has already announced austerity measures, halted new infrastructure projects and put a stop to any new debt. Kalumba is spot on, speak with one voice- like a real patriot.
Yes indeed , we have invested in long term projects , so now to raise GRZ money let’s hammer them with taxes and more taxes.
Genius. PF and lungu are legends.