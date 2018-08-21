Nchanga Rangers players have called off their protest over unpaid wages ahead of Wednesday’s rescheduled match against Lusaka Dynamos at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Nchanga have since traveled to the capital city for the encounter against Dynamos.

The players on Monday boycotted training demanding their two months arrears.

“We are on the way to Lusaka,” one player told Lusaka Times on Tuesday evening.

Nchanga secretary Chalwe Chipulu said the club expects to clear the arrears by weekend.

“We have paid them winning bonus for last Saturday’s match against Nkwazi,” Chipulu said.

“We are now expecting to pay the players the remaining arrears by Friday,” he said.

Player’s protests over unpaid wages are not new at Nchanga this season.

Struggling Nchanga are second bottom in the FAZ Super Division with 21 points from 28 matches.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dynamos are placed 9th on the table with 42 points from 28 matches.