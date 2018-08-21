The Road Transport and Safety Agency has announced that it will not waiver traffic fines slapped on motorists captured on the speed cameras.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko said the fines must be paid within 30 days.

Mr Soko said the placing of road speed Signage has been done with the authority of the Road Development Agency (RDA) who are the mandated Agency in this area.

He said the standard being used is the SADC standard and aligned to the National Traffic Signing approved guidelines.

Mr. Soko also announced the agency will re-register all vehicles in accordance with the road traffic act which demands that vehicles are re-registered every 10 years.

Below is the full statement

MEDIA BRIEFING ON THE IMPLEMENTATION STATUS OF THE ROAD MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

20TH AUGUST, 2018

ROAD TRANSPORT AND SAFETY AGENCY (RTSA) CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MR. ZINDABA SOKO

On 23rd August 2017, the Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) signed a 17 year Public Private Partnership Concession Agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the design, installation and operation of systems and solutions for vehicle inspection, vehicle registration, road safety law enforcement and traffic surveillance, nationwide.

The move was to address the problems associated with the increase in the vehicle population which resulted into increased road accidents on many of our roads in Zambia.

The number of vehicles on Zambia’s roads increased by 280% to 700,000 in the ten years to 2016 and road fatalities increased from 10 per hundred thousand inhabitants to 13.8 per hundred thousand in the same period. In 2016 alone, 2,206 people died in traffic related accidents. Therefore, it is the aim of the Zambian Government, through its agency the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to significantly increase road safety and traffic management. In February 2018, Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) and RTSA unveiled the Road Safety Management System with the goal of saving lives on our roads.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) today Monday 20th August 2018 commencedthe enhancement of the existing signage of speed zones with additions of the speed camera sign of camera speed signs on public roads.

While this action is one of the first tangible elements of the Road Safety Management System launched on 7th February, 2018 RTSA recognize that photo or video-based enforcement will have limited effect pending the implementation of a secure number plate vehicle identification system.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency, says, “The cameras detect various road infringements including speeding. Camera technicians have been trained on the latest technology using a live camera, which also has the capability to conduct night operations.”

The placing of such Signage has been done with the authority of the Road Development Agency (RDA) who are the mandated Agency in this area. The standard being used is the SADC standard and aligned to our National Traffic Signing approved guidelines. The RTSA has been receiving concerns from various members of the public:

1. Complaints of no real time

2. On the infringement notices by sms

Speed alignment and speed zone upgrades among others.

4. Visibility of signage

5. Messages

I wish to inform the general public and the concerned motorists that we have a huge problem of crashes coupled with the fatalities and serious injuries as a result of excessive speed. As RTSA we have embarked on a process of managing various bad driver attitude by the use of ICTs and the difference we will have is that this will be electronically monitored. This eliminates the checkpoints undertaken for speed management purposes.

The particular roll-out began with four cameras and now at 6 and from the assessments so far our abrogations of the law are being done with impunity.

I would like to give an example of a stop sign on a particular road that road sign is an enforceable warning if not obeyed and fines are applicable to such an abrogation. As motorists we go into driver training before we can drive and this is part of the 10 basic rules that we learn to obey traffic signs. Hence the concern of no information of a traffic warning of a camera is noted and is being currently addressed considering that in the next few weeks more speed enforcement equipment shall be rolled-out within the next few weekswith aligned and upgraded speeds for only selected roads.

The way the other road furniture in terms of signage like give-way, curve ahead, pedestrian crossing and so on is complied to. This new phenomenon must be adhered to as the law demands for the protection and saving lives of all road users.

The scenario now is that motorists want to adhere to the laws in place only when the enforcers are in view. This is a bad attitude and our minds need to adapt to the attitude of self compliance as opposed to forced compliance. As RTSA our interest is to save lives and the use of ICTs is the way to go as a country.

The placement of aligned signage including camera speed signs shall later be extended to other major highways before the implementation of the road side speed cameras enforcement is rolled out to other parts of the country.

As you are aware the issue of excessive speed is one of the top five causes of road traffic crashes.This move is part of the best practices and standards in ensuring that motorists drive at appropriate speed and changing the bad driver behaviour of excessive speed being exhibited on the Zambian roads.

However, The Road Traffic (Speed Limits) Regulation – Statutory Instrument No.90 of 2016 states that the prescribed speeds are as follows:

1. Within the area of a Local Authority – 40 KM per Hour;

2. Built up area outside the Local Authority -60KM per Hour; and

3. In any other part of Zambia (Trunk Roads) 100 and 120 respectively

On the other hand, modalities are being put in place to address concerns associated with the enforcement of road side speed camera management which has to do with signage in collaboration with RDA enhancement that has to be adhered to.

The rate at which lives are being lost, it is therefore inevitable that we halt the crashes hence us going in this direction.

We want to assure the public that the implementation of the project will be perfected to the desired direction soonconsidering that our paramount realisation from this project is to save lives.

As you may be aware, the current RTSA vehicle database has a population of 765,000. However, only fifty per cent of these vehicles appear to be active and hence re-registration exercise that the Agency is currently working on the process of implementation

The re-registration of Motor Vehicles exercise countrywide is in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002, which demands that a re-registration must be undertaken every 10 years.

Therefore, vehicle owners will be required to re-register their motor vehicles and trailers once the Agency announce the commencement date of this exercise.

The following are the benefits of the re-registration of motor vehicle and trailers:

• Improved security for vehicles; • No check points as all motor vehicles will be electronically screened;

• Electronic payment of fines, road tax and other services;

• Improved service delivery at tolling points for quick passage;

•Improved compliance for motor vehicle fitness and licensing; •Improved and enhanced monitoring of speed for all vehicles; and

• Easy correction and updating vehicle details.

The re-registration of motor vehicle and trailers will enhance electronic motor vehicle registration with secure number plates and Radio Frequency Identifier (RFID) and it will be done at reduced fee.

The issue of motorists’ complaints that they don’t own a particular are addressed by the act as follows:

Section 13 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 Seller must inform the licensing officer of the District in which the motor vehicle or trailer is registered in writing of the name and address of the new owner and the date of change of ownership of the vehicle.

Within 14 days of sale Section 13(5)

Failure to notify the licensing officer in writing of change of ownership of motor vehicle renders the vehicle impoundable. The Seller is also liable for an offence which is punishable by a fine of 1000 penalty units equivalent to K300.

Buyer must within 14 days of sale deliver the registration document to the licensing officer who shall register new owner.

It should be noted that while the law requires a buyer to deliver the registration document to the licensing officer within 14 days of buying the vehicle in line with Section 13(1) (b), it does not make it an offence to fail to deliver the document.

This requires a person who buys a vehicle within Zambia to present the vehicle together with the letter of sale, change of ownership certificate and registration document at Zambia Police Headquarters for Interpol clearance within 30 days of buying the vehicle.

Failure to present the vehicle for Interpol Clearance renders the buyer liable for an offence which is punishable by a fine not exceeding 200,000 penalty units or Kwacha equivalent of K60,000 Within 30 days of buying vehicle.

Going forward as RTSA we shall increase our sensitization levels on the next speed management areas of camera roll-out.

In conclusion, let me state that there shall be no waiver on the fines that were sent to offending motorists as pre notices about this project was communicated to members of the public .

Due to the foregoing, we wish to indicate that the period of payment of fines will be within 30 days from the date of infringement and note that all the payment platforms are secure.

We therefore, advise all motorists to observe appropriate speed limits, drive with caution and help reduce the numbers of road traffic accidents in Zambia.

I thank you.