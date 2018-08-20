Here is a wrap of how some high-profile Chipolopolo players abroad fared at their respective club’s over the weekend.

DR CONGO

Defender Kabaso Chongo scored TP Mazembe’s equalizer in Friday’s 1-1 away CAF Champions League Group B draw at bottom placed ES Setif in Algeria.

Kabaso and midfielder Nathan Sinkala played the full 90 minutes while Rainford Kalaba came off in the 55th minute for Mazembe who had secured Group B unbeaten with two games in hand on 11 points.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya on Sunday came on in the 61st minute of 7th placed Djurgardens 1-0 home loss against 9th positioned Kalmar.

SOUTH AFRICA

Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench on Friday night in Sundowns 1-0 away loss to Group C leaders Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

Sundowns are third in 5 points, six behind Wydad who have booked their quarterfinal place with a match to spare.

SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu was an unused substituted for fourth placed SuperSport in Saturday’s 1-0 away victory over leaders Bidvest Wits.

Orlando Pirates: Striker Justin Shonga came on in the 58th minute of ninth positioned Pirates 1-0 away loss to second placed Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga missed the game due to injury.

Polokwane City: Defender Salulani Phiri came off in stoppage time of Polokwane City’s 2-0 derby home win over Baroka on Saturday who and 11th and 10th respectively.

BELGIUM

KV Oostende collected their second league win of the season on Saturday following a 2-1 away victory over Kortrijk.

Striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute.

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu played the full 90 minutes for unbeaten leaders and defending champions RB Salzburg who won 2-0 at home against 8th placed Hartsburg.

Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute.