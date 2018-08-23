Ndola Magistrate Court has acquitted suspended former Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Mary Tembo on two counts of abuse of office.

Delivering judgment this morning, Magistrate Paul Chisha stated that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person was guilty of the offence of abuse of office.

Ms. Tembo was facing two counts of abuse of office and authority.

It is alleged that between May 1 and June 30, 2013 in Ndola, Tembo abused her office as Commissioner of Police for the Copperbelt Province by obtaining a Toyota Corolla registration number AAX 5716 from Grizzly Mining Limited, which she registered in her name thereby, obtaining benefits for herself.

In the second count, it is alleged that Tembo, on dates unknown but between November 1 and December 31, 2012 in Ndola, abused her authority of office as Commissioner of Police by asking Grizzly Mining Limited, a private company, to fix her personal Toyota Cressida.

Magistrate Chisha stated that having taken into account the evidence before the court in count one, the prosecution failed to establish that Tembo obtained and registered the said motor vehicle for her benefit.

He said he is convinced that the transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle was done with consent of Grizzly Mining through the accused to assist the police command with transport.

While in the second count, Magistrate Chisha stated that, the court failed to find the accused person guilty because the investigation officer in the matter failed to furnish the court with records of phone conversation between prosecution witness, Abdu Bar Chief Executive Officer of Grizzly Mining and Tembo where she issued instructions asking the company to repair her personal vehicle.

The court has since given the prosecution team a 14 day period in which to appeal against the judgement if it is dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, reacting to the judgement delivered, Tembo’s lawyer Milner Katolo expressed happiness that his client was satisfied that justice has prevailed.