Eastern Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Chanda Kasolo has called for more sensitization on the dangers of drug abuse during traditional ceremonies because of their unifying factor.

Mr. Kasolo said knowledge about the dangers of the vice is power to the people in communities and hence, it should also be distributed when people from all walks of life come together such as during traditional ceremonies.

The Permanent Secretary said this when the Assistant Secretary Royd Tembo received on his behalf, a truck to enhance sensitization on the dangers of drug abuse in Eastern Province, which was delivered by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) National Coordinator Education and Counselling Department Isaac Masiye yesterday.

Mr. Kasolo urged the DEC to also extended its sensitization programs to all traditional ceremonies in the province apart from the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa’s which is set to reach its climax this Saturday.

He also called on the Commission to target the campaign at small scale farmers as they play an important role in the cultivation of prohibited substances such as Marijuana.

And in delivering the sensitization truck, DEC National Coordinator Education and Counselling Department, Isaac Masiye said the truck is also part of the commission’s drug modernisation initiative intended to reach drug prone areas such as villages and rural compounds.