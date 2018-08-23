The Church in Zambia has called for stiffer laws placed on the circulation of obscene materials which have characterized various platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Zambia Council for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Director Winfield Kunda says immorality should not be entertained in a Christian nation like

Zambia.He added that all well-meaning Zambians should support the move by government to implement cyber laws in the country.

He noted that people have freedom of accessing social media but should be responsible on how they use the social platforms.

Fr. Kunda added that biblically, God demands for responsibility on moral values and people should strive to follow what the bible

teaches.He further appealed to parents to take keen interest and ensure that their children are not exposed to such offensive materials.

He noted that parents should monitor and inculcate good morals in the children who the future leaders, adding that such materials have a negative impact on the future generation.Fr. Kunda has described the obscene material involving Zambian women as a shame to the country, and disrespect to the women folk.

And Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson David Masupa said the Church is saddened over the exposure of Zambian women

involved in pornographic videos.

Reverend Masupa said that Law Enforcement Agencies should help the nation by tracking the phone numbers of the culprits who are involved in pornography and those who circulate to ensure that they are brought to book.He also called upon various churches to desist from preaching on prosperity adding that they must shift their preaching to the risks of immorality behavior.

Reverend Masupa said some churches have dwelled so much on prosperity messages that has led congregants to forget about the national moral values.He further noted with concern that some women are exposing their bodies and corrupting the actualization of the Christian national value.

Recently a number of videos of naked women have gone viral on social media after they were promised huge sums of money for participating in pornography.