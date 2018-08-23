President Edgar Lungu has said that he is deeply committed to fighting corruption by building institutional capacity of investigative agencies. President Lungu said that institutional approach is better than a witch-hunt type of fighting corruption.
Speaking when US Ambassador Daniel Foote paid a courtesy call on him at State House, where the two discussed several issues of bilateral
cooperation, President Lungu said his administration is committed to boosting the capacity of investigative agencies such as the Police and Anti-Corruption Commission. The Head of State also said that his focus is to eliminate corruption.
President Lungu also requested the United States of America (USA) and other bilateral donors to help finance capacities in investigative wings as well as the Ant -Corruption Commission (ACC).
President Lungu also assured Mr. Foote, that he is ready to dialogue with all political stakeholders in the country.
The Head of State told the American Envoy that as Chairman for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defense and Security, he will be more consultative, and focus on an inclusive electoral process in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
“We want to minimize the possibilities of differences in the DRC, resulting in an influx of refugees in the region and Lesotho is also on the agenda,” he said.
“We are also hoping that the ruling of the Zimbabwean courts is accepted by all political stakeholders and the people of Zimbabwe for peace to reign in the SADC region” President Lungu stated.
And Mr. Foote has assured Zambia of more financial assistance, to enable Zambia implement various projects.
“I am optimistic that I will succeed in persuading the authority in Washington to aid Zambia financially so that the country can implement its programmes, particularly the protection of elephants in the Kafue national park against poaching among other projects of national importance,” Mr. Foote said.
