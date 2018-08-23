Chikondi Trust Foundation Founder Bishop John Mambo has pleaded guilty to two counts of contempt of court. It is alleged in the matter that Bishop Mambo accused Judges of corruption regarding the way they handled the Stanbic and Savenda case.
But when the matter came up, Bishop Mambo apologized saying he has no evidence to prove that the Judges who handed the matter are corrupt.
Asked to whether he read the judgements from the High Court, Appeals and Supreme courts, the Bishop said he has never read them but accused the judges of corruption based on media reports.
Bishop Mambo told a full bench of the supreme court judges led by Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa that his action was regrettable.
And while apologizing Bishop Mambo also quoted the Bible saying when a mistake is made the offender should be forgiven.
The Bishop was however taken to task by Justice Nigel Mutuna who wondered why a man of Bishop Mambo’s status in society can issue allegations based on media reports.
Justice Mutuna also wanted Bishop Mambo’s lawyer Chifumu Banda, to comment on the growing culture of people spreading falsehood against innocent people.
Bishop Mambo apologized saying it is true that he has followers who may believe whatever he says .
He further told the court that as a way of showing remorse he has withdrawn the letters that he wrote to the Chief justice alleging corruption against judicial officers.
The court has reserved sentencing to a date to be communicated to the parties.
Sounds like sentencing apostle Paul for writing letter to Corinthians and Thessalonians. But Paul didn’t withdraw the letters.
That is what normal people do who have reputations to protect and nothing to fear ….sue those calling you corrupt to clear your name….
Let’s see lungu do the same if he has nothing to fear….